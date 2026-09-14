Stillwater Pumpkin Patch
Stillwater Pumpkin Patch
Come select the perfect pumpkins to decorate your home at the Pumpkin Patch in Stillwater. Over 3,600 pumpkins will be for sale over the course of this seasonal attraction. There will also be special events each weekend including live music, children's carnival, bake sale, pancake breakfast, carriage rides, and trick-or-treat at the pumpkin patch.
Highland Park United Methodist Church
01:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Highland Park United Methodist Church
(405) 372-8001
highlandparkumc@suddenlinkmail.com
Highland Park United Methodist Church
524 N Stallard StStillwater, Oklahoma 74074
(405) 372-8001
highlandparkumc@suddenlinkmail.com