Summer Breeze Concert Series Finale: Homegrown
Summer Breeze Concert Series Finale: Homegrown
Homegrown, curated by Kierston White, will close the Summer Breeze series. Featuring a rotating lineup of local musicians and vocalists, the band will perform songs by Oklahoma writers in a collaborative, community-driven set presented by The Depot.
Food and drinks will be available from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.
Lions Park
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Depot
405 307-9320
Lions Park
450 S Flood AveNorman, Oklahoma