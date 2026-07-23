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Summer Breeze Concert Series Finale: Homegrown

Summer Breeze Concert Series Finale: Homegrown

Homegrown, curated by Kierston White, will close the Summer Breeze series. Featuring a rotating lineup of local musicians and vocalists, the band will perform songs by Oklahoma writers in a collaborative, community-driven set presented by The Depot.

Food and drinks will be available from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.

Lions Park
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Depot
405 307-9320
http://www.normandepot.org
Lions Park
450 S Flood Ave
Norman, Oklahoma