Summer Breeze Concert Series Finale: Homegrown

Homegrown, curated by Kierston White, will close the Summer Breeze series. Featuring a rotating lineup of local musicians and vocalists, the band will perform songs by Oklahoma writers in a collaborative, community-driven set presented by The Depot.

Food and drinks will be available from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.

