Summer Breeze Concert Series: Jared Deck

Summer Breeze returns to Lion’s Park for another summer of live music under the open sky. Join us every other Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. from May 17 through August 23 for this family-friendly concert series in the park.

Food and drinks will be available on-site from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and settle in for a relaxed evening of music and community.

Jared Deck will open the series with his performance at Lion’s Park on Sunday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Raised in rural Oklahoma, Deck’s songwriting draws from firsthand experience in farm work, oilfields, and small-town life. His music reflects themes of resilience, labor, and identity, highlighted in releases like his 2016 self-titled debut and 2024’s Head Above Water.