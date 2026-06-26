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Summer Breeze Concert Series: LABRYS

Summer Breeze Concert Series: LABRYS

LABRYS will perform at Lion’s Park on Sunday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer Breeze concert series.

Led by Penny Pitchlynn, LABRYS blends ruminative vocals and textured instrumentals, with music featured in television series including Reservation Dogs.

Summer Breeze continues every other Sunday at 7:30 p.m. through August 23. Food and drinks will be available from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.

Lions Park
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Depot
405 307-9320
http://www.normandepot.org
Lions Park
450 S Flood Ave
Norman, Oklahoma