Summer Breeze Concert Series: Mia Borders
Summer Breeze Concert Series: Mia Borders
Mia Borders joins the Summer Breeze Lineup in August. A New Orleans singer-songwriter known for soulful vocals and powerful live performances, she has released more than a dozen independent albums on her own label.
Summer Breeze continues every other Sunday at 7:30 p.m. through August 23. Food and drinks will be available from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.
Lions Park
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Depot
405 307-9320
Lions Park
450 S Flood AveNorman, Oklahoma