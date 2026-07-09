© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Breeze Concert Series: Mia Borders

Summer Breeze Concert Series: Mia Borders

Mia Borders joins the Summer Breeze Lineup in August. A New Orleans singer-songwriter known for soulful vocals and powerful live performances, she has released more than a dozen independent albums on her own label.

Summer Breeze continues every other Sunday at 7:30 p.m. through August 23. Food and drinks will be available from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.

Lions Park
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Depot
405 307-9320
http://www.normandepot.org
Lions Park
450 S Flood Ave
Norman, Oklahoma