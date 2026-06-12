Summer Breeze Concert Series: Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers

Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers take the stage as part of the Summer Breeze concert series.

An Austin-based roots rock band known for high-energy live shows, the band blends piano-driven rock and Southern soul.

Summer Breeze continues every other Sunday at 7:30 p.m. through August 23. Food and drinks will be available from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.

