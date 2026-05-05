Summer Breeze Concert Series: S. Reidy

Norman-based rapper S. Reidy will perform at Lion’s Park on Sunday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer Breeze concert series.

Summer Breeze continues every other Sunday at 7:30 p.m. through August 23. Food and drinks will be available from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.