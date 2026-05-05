Summer Breeze Concert Series: The Steppers
Summer Breeze Concert Series: The Steppers
The Steppers will perform at Lion’s Park on Sunday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer Breeze concert series.
An Oklahoma City band, The Steppers blend bluegrass roots with psychedelic, rock and folk, built around fast picking and high-energy performances.
Summer Breeze continues every other Sunday at 7:30 p.m. through August 23. Food and drinks will be available from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.
Lions Park
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Depot
405 307-9320
Lions Park
450 S Flood AveNorman, Oklahoma