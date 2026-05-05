Summer Breeze Concert Series: The Steppers

The Steppers will perform at Lion’s Park on Sunday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer Breeze concert series.

An Oklahoma City band, The Steppers blend bluegrass roots with psychedelic, rock and folk, built around fast picking and high-energy performances.

Summer Breeze continues every other Sunday at 7:30 p.m. through August 23. Food and drinks will be available from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.