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Summer Breeze Concert Series: The Steppers

Summer Breeze Concert Series: The Steppers

The Steppers will perform at Lion’s Park on Sunday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer Breeze concert series.

An Oklahoma City band, The Steppers blend bluegrass roots with psychedelic, rock and folk, built around fast picking and high-energy performances.

Summer Breeze continues every other Sunday at 7:30 p.m. through August 23. Food and drinks will be available from Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Dogs on the Wing, and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets.

Lions Park
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Depot
405 307-9320
http://www.normandepot.org
Lions Park
450 S Flood Ave
Norman, Oklahoma