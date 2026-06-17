Kyle Dillingham of Oklahoma City will entertain the crowd with his violin as a part of the Summer Sounds concert series held at The Chisholm in Kingfisher.

Dillingham, started playing the violin when he was nine. While still in high school, Kyle was featured twice on Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and performed with legends Roy Clark and Hank Thompson. He later went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in instrumental music performance from Oklahoma City University.

Dillingham has taken his music to 42 countries earning him the title of “Oklahoma’s Musical Ambassador.”

The Summer Sounds concerts series brings a rhythm to summer evenings as live music fills the open air at Horizon Hill, the storied home of territorial Governor A. J. Seay. It is the perfect time to gather together and indulge in dinner or a sweet treat from a featured food truck starting at 6 p.m. Spread out your favorite blanket, sink into a comfy lawn chair, and let the melodies wash over you from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 405-375-5176.