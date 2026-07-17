Get ready—the Summer Sounds Concert Series returns to The Chisholm, bringing vibrant energy and music to your summer nights!

On Thursday, August 20, Fiddler and Clarksville Creative Sound Country Music Recording Artist Mackynsie McKedy will entertain the crowd on the steps of the A. J. Seay Mansion.

The Summer Sounds concerts series brings a rhythm to summer evenings as live music fills the open air at Horizon Hill, the storied home of territorial governor A. J. Seay. It is the perfect time to gather together and indulge in dinner or a sweet treat from a featured food truck starting at 6 p.m. Spread out your favorite blanket, sink into a comfy lawn chair, and let the melodies wash over you from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The family-friendly event is free! For more information, contact the museum at 405-375-5176.