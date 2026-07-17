© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Sounds Concert Series

Summer Sounds Concert Series

Get ready—the Summer Sounds Concert Series returns to The Chisholm, bringing vibrant energy and music to your summer nights!

On Thursday, August 20, Fiddler and Clarksville Creative Sound Country Music Recording Artist Mackynsie McKedy will entertain the crowd on the steps of the A. J. Seay Mansion.

The Summer Sounds concerts series brings a rhythm to summer evenings as live music fills the open air at Horizon Hill, the storied home of territorial governor A. J. Seay. It is the perfect time to gather together and indulge in dinner or a sweet treat from a featured food truck starting at 6 p.m. Spread out your favorite blanket, sink into a comfy lawn chair, and let the melodies wash over you from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The family-friendly event is free! For more information, contact the museum at 405-375-5176.

Chisholm Trail Museum
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

City of Kingfisher
(405) 375-4445
chamber@kingfisherchamber.com
https://www.kingfisherchamber.com/
Chisholm Trail Museum
605 Zellers Avenue
Kingfisher, Oklahoma 73750
405-375-5176
info@ctmok.com
https://www.thechisholm.org/