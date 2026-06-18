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Summerween Silent Disco

Summerween Silent Disco

Get ready to boogie under the blacklights at our Summerween Silent Disco—where the vibes are spooky, the beats are yours, and the dance floor is glowing.

Bring your own device (phone, iPod, CD player… we respect a bold throwback) and headphones, then tune in to one of our curated playlists or dance to your own music. You pick the soundtrack—we’ll handle the eerie ambiance.

Step onto a fluorescent dance floor lit by blacklights, surrounded by glowing Summerween décor, and dance the night away with fellow creatures of the night. Need a break? Drift over to our chillout zone to recharge, snap a pic at our themed photo area, or grab some light refreshments before heading back into the glow.

Dress code: Summerween glam. Go all out with a costume, rock your prom best, or wear whatever makes you feel fabulously frightful.

Open to teens ages 12–18. Come as you are… and leave glowing.

WARNING: Flashing light effects will be used during this program. Guests that may suffer from epilepsy & other visual light stimulation effects are advised to use caution.

Patience S. Latting Northwest Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Patience S. Latting Northwest Library
405-606-3580
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org
https://www.metrolibrary.org/event/summerween-silent-disco-621039
Patience S. Latting Northwest Library
5600 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73142
4057087010
shannon@buckelewrealtygroup.com