Get ready to boogie under the blacklights at our Summerween Silent Disco—where the vibes are spooky, the beats are yours, and the dance floor is glowing.

Bring your own device (phone, iPod, CD player… we respect a bold throwback) and headphones, then tune in to one of our curated playlists or dance to your own music. You pick the soundtrack—we’ll handle the eerie ambiance.

Step onto a fluorescent dance floor lit by blacklights, surrounded by glowing Summerween décor, and dance the night away with fellow creatures of the night. Need a break? Drift over to our chillout zone to recharge, snap a pic at our themed photo area, or grab some light refreshments before heading back into the glow.

Dress code: Summerween glam. Go all out with a costume, rock your prom best, or wear whatever makes you feel fabulously frightful.

Open to teens ages 12–18. Come as you are… and leave glowing.

WARNING: Flashing light effects will be used during this program. Guests that may suffer from epilepsy & other visual light stimulation effects are advised to use caution.