Sunrise Paddles in the Boathouse District
Sunrise Paddles in the Boathouse District
Start your day with an excursion down the North Canadian River at Riversport OKC’s Sunrise Paddles in the Boathouse District. This monthly group event allows kayakers to hit the water and enjoy a beautiful sunrise over downtown Oklahoma City. Registration for this event includes a kayak rental and a guide who will lead the group. Enjoy a monthly summer sunrise from the water when you register for Sunrise Paddles in the Boathouse District.
Riversport OKC
$35
06:00 AM - 07:30 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Riversport OKC
405-552-4040
info@riversportokc.org
Riversport OKC
800 Riversport Dr.Oklahoma City, 73129
(405) 552-4040
info@riversportokc.org