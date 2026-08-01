Surprise! An OKCstorySLAM

Life is full of surprises...some good, some not so great. This story slam is an opportunity for you to share about that time when the rug was pulled out from under your feet or when you experienced unexpected joy or fright.

Stories must be 7 minutes or less, true, told without notes, and somehow linked to the theme "Surprise!"

The audience will vote for their favorite stories of the night, and winners will be awarded amazing handmade trophies and lots of praise.

Founded in 2005, the OKC StorySLAM is a regular community open-mic storytelling event that’s open to all.

No fee to attend. Sign up begins at 6:30