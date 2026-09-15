Susan G. Komen: 2026 Komen Tulsa Race for the Cure
Susan G. Komen: 2026 Komen Tulsa Race for the Cure
Tulsa’s 5K Breast Cancer charity run event is back! Join us at River Spirit Casino Resort and experience the thrill of passing iconic Arkansas River. Whether you walk, run or participate virtually, ending breast cancer needs all of us.
River Spirit Casino Resort
07:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Susan G. Komen
(918) 221-8069
Sholdman@komen.org
River Spirit Casino Resort
8330 Riverside PkwyTulsa, Oklahoma 74137