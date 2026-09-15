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Susan G. Komen: 2026 Komen Tulsa Race for the Cure

Susan G. Komen: 2026 Komen Tulsa Race for the Cure

Tulsa’s 5K Breast Cancer charity run event is back! Join us at River Spirit Casino Resort and experience the thrill of passing iconic Arkansas River. Whether you walk, run or participate virtually, ending breast cancer needs all of us.

River Spirit Casino Resort
07:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Susan G. Komen
(918) 221-8069
Sholdman@komen.org
https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=11267&amp;pg=entry
River Spirit Casino Resort
8330 Riverside Pkwy
Tulsa, Oklahoma 74137