Experience some of Ada's best cuisine at the annual Taste of Ada. This community event features samples from a variety of wineries, liquor stores and restaurants for patrons to enjoy. Each year, local artists created themed pieces of art to sell. Held at the beautiful Waddell Vineyards, this will be an evening you won't soon forget. Listen to live entertainment, enjoy delicious food and try your luck at winning door prizes.

Pre-Sale Tickets: $30

At the Door Tickets: $40

VIP Tickets: $50