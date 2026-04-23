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The Children's Entrepreneur Market at the Bethany Route 66 Festival & Car Show

The Children's Entrepreneur Market at the Bethany Route 66 Festival & Car Show

Celebrating 100 Years of Route 66! The Bethany Route 66 Festival and Car Show is the perfect place for young entrepreneurs to shine. Kids gain hands-on experience handling money, interacting with customers, and managing real sales—all while taking pride in the products they’ve created. Each interaction helps build confidence as they share their work, earn income, and see their efforts valued in a lively, supportive environment.

Downtown Bethany
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Children's Entrepreneur Market
rdean@kidsmarkets.com
https://kidsmarkets.com/
Downtown Bethany
3921 N College Ave
Bethany, Oklahoma 73008