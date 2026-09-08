The Election Night Show + Cheese Rave
The Election Night Show + Cheese Rave
Feeling anxious about election night? Come hang with us for a fun night of political news, jokes, magic, and a cheese-themed dance party. Yes, seriously.
Why A Cheese Rave? Because nothing about politics today makes sense, and the best way to cope is to vote, eat cheese, and dance with your friends.
Guests and entertainment include:
CEO of the Potts Family Foundation and former State Senator, AJ Griffin.
Entrepreneur and politics influencer Erika Lucas.
Special entertainment by John Shack Magic.
Top 10 List (with a surprise guest!)
Musical performances by Kodey Prewitt and NYC-based DJ, Daniela.
Hosted by CEO of Let’s Fix This, Andy Moore
Tower Theatre
$35
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Let’s Fix This
info@letsfixthis.org
Tower Theatre
425 NW 23rd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 708-6937