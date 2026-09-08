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The Election Night Show + Cheese Rave

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The Election Night Show + Cheese Rave

Feeling anxious about election night? Come hang with us for a fun night of political news, jokes, magic, and a cheese-themed dance party. Yes, seriously.

Why A Cheese Rave? Because nothing about politics today makes sense, and the best way to cope is to vote, eat cheese, and dance with your friends.

Guests and entertainment include:

CEO of the Potts Family Foundation and former State Senator, AJ Griffin.

Entrepreneur and politics influencer Erika Lucas.

Special entertainment by John Shack Magic.

Top 10 List (with a surprise guest!)

Musical performances by Kodey Prewitt and NYC-based DJ, Daniela.

Hosted by CEO of Let’s Fix This, Andy Moore

Tower Theatre
$35
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Let’s Fix This
info@letsfixthis.org
https://letsfixthis.org/
Tower Theatre
425 NW 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 708-6937
http://towertheatreokc.com