The Future of Then 2026: The Heavenly & The Haunted--a Steampunk Mini-Convention

Tie up your corsets and secure your top hats—The Future of Then is coming back in 2026, but this time, it's a Mini-Con.

This year’s theme, The Heavenly and The Haunted, will be sure to rust your gears—so mark the calendar and book your carriage. You won’t want to miss this!

New in 2026--an Outdoor Tented Vendor Courtyard!

And--A Victorian Science Lab with authentic, era-appropriate science demonstrations!

Also--a Steampunk Art Gallery featuring new art by Artists: Scott Van Eck, Raynah, Van Eck, Patrick Hurd, Amber Caskey, Barbara Butler, Brodie Butler, Jerry Bennett, Buck Bennett, Joshua Cook/Metamorphosis, Joe Tribett, Torey Butler, Jesica Bianciotto, Trayson Connor, Torey Butler, Grace Kregger, Brigette Drabek Amanda Martinez, Abby Storey, Jesica Bianciotto and more!

Vendors include: Stanley Sterling's Sweet Tonic Factory, Aloha Ever After Creations, Hollow Hills Gothic, M.T. Rock Head, Dark Side Cactus and The Future of Then Gift Shop with more to come