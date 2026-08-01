The Great Outdoors: an OKCstorySLAM

“Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.” ― John Muir

As the summer comes to an end, join us for our "Great Outdoors" OKC StorySLAM and share a story about your retreat to nature and adventures off the beaten path. Stories must be 7 minutes or less, true, told without notes, and somehow linked to the theme "The Great Outdoors."

Founded in 2005, the OKC StorySLAM is a regular community open-mic storytelling event that’s open to all.

The audience will vote for their favorite stories of the night, and winners will be awarded amazing handmade trophies and lots of praise!

No fee to attend. Sign up begins at 6:30.