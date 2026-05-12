The Market Craft Show
The Market Craft Show
Shop until you drop at the Market Craft Show and stock up on seasonal crafts, gifts and more. Head to the Stride Bank Center in Enid and select from a variety of hand-crafted goods created by local entrepreneurs. Attendants are sure to find plenty of unique art and must-have products at this Enid shopping extravaganza, as well as tasty sweet treats and door prizes throughout the day.
Stride Bank Center
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
The market Shops
580-603-1562
themarketofenid@gmail.com
Stride Bank Center
301 S Independence AveEnid, Oklahoma 73701
580.616.7380
info@stridebankcenter.com