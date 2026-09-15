The Pivot Experience: Live
The Pivot Experience: Live
The Pivot Experience: Live is a community-centered evening in Oklahoma City featuring the launch of Dr. Paula Lorraine Jones' latest book, This Is a Pivot, Not a Period, along with readings from the book, community resources, meaningful connections, and a fundraiser benefiting Resilience Collective, Inc. The event is designed to encourage and equip people navigating life transitions with inspiration, support, and practical resources.
Chicken N Pickle OKC
$0-$50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Resilience Collective Inc
Artist Group Info
contact@stellarcreates.com
Chicken N Pickle OKC
8400 N Oklahoma AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114