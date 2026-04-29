ThriftCon is a celebration of vintage clothing and collectibles plucked straight out the '70s through to the 2000s. In each city, over 120+ premier vintage clothing and collectible vendors gather to exhibit their stores with wide ranging collections in a buy-sell-trade format.

Think of ThriftCon as the greatest flea market you've ever been to ... and then some. Each vendor occupies a space in the event, which acts as their temporary personal storefront for the day. More than a market, ThriftCon is a full-scale celebration of vintage culture. It's where you can explore immersive activations and installations, catch live performances, and look out for special guest appearances throughout the day.

ThriftCon Vendors spend countless hours sourcing the pieces they choose to sell at the event, so it's best not to completely expect standard "thrift store prices" at every booth you walk into. Many pieces are highly collectible, which is reflected in the sticker price. However, there are still countless pieces that are affordable, some even starting at $1. According to guest and vendor surveys, most of the items purchased generally fall into the $10-$50 price range, depending on what that particular shopper was looking for.

Founded in 2019 by co-founders Mars Conte, David Bywater and Ken Meade, ThriftCon was first hosted exclusively in the streets of Denver, Colorado, but has since extended to every corner of the country ... and beyond.