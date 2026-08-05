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Tree Walk with a Forester

Tree Walk with a Forester

Join the fun as we take a walk with Principal Urban Forester Leigh Martin to learn more about local trees, which host many of our pollinators. We will log our findings in the Bickham-Rudkin Park Virtual BioBlitz, which is part of the nationwide Parks for Pollinators campaign in September.

Bickham-Rudkin Park
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Edmond Urban Forestry
405-359-4759
https://www.edmondok.com/

Artist Group Info

Edmond Urban Forestry
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov
Bickham-Rudkin Park
E. 33rd Street and Rankin Terrace
Edmond, Oklahoma 73013
4052167635
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov