Tree Walk with a Forester
Tree Walk with a Forester
Join the fun as we take a walk with Principal Urban Forester Leigh Martin to learn more about local trees, which host many of our pollinators. We will log our findings in the Bickham-Rudkin Park Virtual BioBlitz, which is part of the nationwide Parks for Pollinators campaign in September.
Bickham-Rudkin Park
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Edmond Urban Forestry
405-359-4759
Artist Group Info
Edmond Urban Forestry
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov
Bickham-Rudkin Park
E. 33rd Street and Rankin TerraceEdmond, Oklahoma 73013
4052167635
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov