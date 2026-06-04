Head out to Joe B. Barnes Regional Park in Midwest City for Tribute to Liberty. This Independence Day celebration will feature tasty food, great music, and a stunning fireworks display. Tribute to Liberty begins at 7pm with live music on stage. Pick up a tasty treat and set up a spot in the park where you can get comfortable and enjoy the company of family and friends. Stick around to watch the sky light up with a huge fireworks display at dark.