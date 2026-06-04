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Tribute to Liberty

Tribute to Liberty

Head out to Joe B. Barnes Regional Park in Midwest City for Tribute to Liberty. This Independence Day celebration will feature tasty food, great music, and a stunning fireworks display. Tribute to Liberty begins at 7pm with live music on stage. Pick up a tasty treat and set up a spot in the park where you can get comfortable and enjoy the company of family and friends. Stick around to watch the sky light up with a huge fireworks display at dark.

Joe B. Barnes Regional Park
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

City of Midwest City
https://www.midwestcityok.org/
Joe B. Barnes Regional Park
8700 Reno Ave
Midwest City, Oklahoma 73130