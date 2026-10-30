Trivia is Back! Thanksgiving Edition
Trivia is Back! Thanksgiving Edition
Trivia is back with a Thanksgiving- themed night at Backyard Vineyards! Gather your frineds or come solo, pick a cool name, and see how much you know.
Enjoy a lively night of friendly competition with wine, mocktails and good company at the winery.
Backyard Vineyards
FREE
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Backyard Vineyards
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
Backyard Vineyards
1200 W Reno AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com