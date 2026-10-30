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Trivia is Back! Thanksgiving Edition

Trivia is Back! Thanksgiving Edition

Trivia is back with a Thanksgiving- themed night at Backyard Vineyards! Gather your frineds or come solo, pick a cool name, and see how much you know.

Enjoy a lively night of friendly competition with wine, mocktails and good company at the winery.

Backyard Vineyards
FREE
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Backyard Vineyards
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
https://backyardvineyardsokc.com/
Backyard Vineyards
1200 W Reno Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
https://backyardvineyardsokc.com/