United Nations Day Celebration
United Nations Day Celebration
From the desk of Ira S. Burrough
Public Relations Director & Events Planner
FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE
United Nations Day 2026
“Refuge and Resilience” to highlight peace, human rights and global cooperation
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — September 2026 — The United Nations Association USA, Oklahoma City Chapter (UNA-USA OKC) will host a United Nations Day Celebration on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Bethany Library, Metropolitan Library System, 6700 NW 35th Street, Bethany, Oklahoma.
This year's celebration will center on the theme “Refuge and Resilience,” honoring the United Nations and its shared commitment to peace, human rights, and a better world for all.
The event will feature Faith Akovi Cooper, Executive Director, Board Chair and Public Speaker with the United Nations Association USA in Washington, D.C., as the featured guest speaker. Cooper will share perspectives on the importance of international cooperation, humanitarian values, resilience, and the continuing work of the United Nations.
Opening remarks will be presented by Thuan Nguyen, President of the Vietnamese American Heritage Community of Oklahoma, who will welcome the guest speaker and attendees to the celebration.
Celebrating the United Nations and Global Cooperation
United Nations Day is observed around the world to commemorate the founding of the United Nations and to recognize the organization's ongoing efforts to promote peace, human rights, international cooperation, and sustainable development.
The UNA-USA Oklahoma City Chapter's celebration will provide an opportunity for members of the community to come together, learn about the United Nations, and reflect on the importance of compassion, cooperation, and resilience in an increasingly interconnected world.
“Refuge and Resilience” is particularly meaningful as communities around the world continue to respond to displacement, humanitarian challenges, conflict, and the need to build stronger and more inclusive societies.
The event will bring together community members, civic leaders, advocates, and individuals interested in international affairs and the mission of the United Nations. All are welcome to attend.
EVENT INFORMATION
United Nations Day Celebration
Presented by: United Nations Association USA, Oklahoma City Chapter (UNA-USA OKC)
Theme: “Refuge and Resilience”
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026
Time: 2:00–4:00 p.m.
Location: Bethany Library, Metropolitan Library System
6700 NW 35th Street
Bethany, OK 73008.
Guest Speaker:
Faith Akovi Cooper
Executive Director, Board Chair & Public Speaker
United Nations Association USA — Washington, D.C.
Army
Thuan Nguyen
President
Vietnamese American Heritage Community of Oklahoma
All Are Welcome!
About UNA-USA Oklahoma City Chapter
The United Nations Association of the USA Oklahoma City Chapter (UNA-USA OKC) is a local chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. The organization works to build public understanding and support for the mission of the United Nations through education, advocacy, and community engagement, connecting local communities in Oklahoma to global priorities.
Through educational programs, community events, and public engagement, UNA-USA OKC provides opportunities for Oklahomans to connect with the mission and values of the United Nations.
For more information, please contact:
Ira S. Burrough (405) 819-3652 iraburrough@gmail.com
Bill Bryant (405) 760-5322 bill.bryant.ok@aol.com
Karen Winston (405) 821-7129 karenyvon@yahoo.com
Bella Gutierrez (405) 532-2252 huellaslatinasbybg@gmail.com
Akash Patel (405) 697-7147 speakerakash@gmail.com
UNA-USA OKC
https://www.facebook.com/UNA.OKC
Media Contact:
Ira Burrough
Public Relations Director / Events Planner
UNA-USA Oklahoma City Chapter
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma