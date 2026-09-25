From the desk of Ira S. Burrough

Public Relations Director & Events Planner

FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE

United Nations Day 2026

“Refuge and Resilience” to highlight peace, human rights and global cooperation

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — September 2026 — The United Nations Association USA, Oklahoma City Chapter (UNA-USA OKC) will host a United Nations Day Celebration on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Bethany Library, Metropolitan Library System, 6700 NW 35th Street, Bethany, Oklahoma.

This year's celebration will center on the theme “Refuge and Resilience,” honoring the United Nations and its shared commitment to peace, human rights, and a better world for all.

The event will feature Faith Akovi Cooper, Executive Director, Board Chair and Public Speaker with the United Nations Association USA in Washington, D.C., as the featured guest speaker. Cooper will share perspectives on the importance of international cooperation, humanitarian values, resilience, and the continuing work of the United Nations.

Opening remarks will be presented by Thuan Nguyen, President of the Vietnamese American Heritage Community of Oklahoma, who will welcome the guest speaker and attendees to the celebration.

Celebrating the United Nations and Global Cooperation

United Nations Day is observed around the world to commemorate the founding of the United Nations and to recognize the organization's ongoing efforts to promote peace, human rights, international cooperation, and sustainable development.

The UNA-USA Oklahoma City Chapter's celebration will provide an opportunity for members of the community to come together, learn about the United Nations, and reflect on the importance of compassion, cooperation, and resilience in an increasingly interconnected world.

“Refuge and Resilience” is particularly meaningful as communities around the world continue to respond to displacement, humanitarian challenges, conflict, and the need to build stronger and more inclusive societies.

The event will bring together community members, civic leaders, advocates, and individuals interested in international affairs and the mission of the United Nations. All are welcome to attend.

EVENT INFORMATION

United Nations Day Celebration

Presented by: United Nations Association USA, Oklahoma City Chapter (UNA-USA OKC)

Theme: “Refuge and Resilience”

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: 2:00–4:00 p.m.

Location: Bethany Library, Metropolitan Library System

6700 NW 35th Street

Bethany, OK 73008.

Guest Speaker:

Faith Akovi Cooper

Executive Director, Board Chair & Public Speaker

United Nations Association USA — Washington, D.C.

Army

Thuan Nguyen

President

Vietnamese American Heritage Community of Oklahoma

All Are Welcome!

About UNA-USA Oklahoma City Chapter

The United Nations Association of the USA Oklahoma City Chapter (UNA-USA OKC) is a local chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. The organization works to build public understanding and support for the mission of the United Nations through education, advocacy, and community engagement, connecting local communities in Oklahoma to global priorities.

Through educational programs, community events, and public engagement, UNA-USA OKC provides opportunities for Oklahomans to connect with the mission and values of the United Nations.

For more information, please contact:

Ira S. Burrough (405) 819-3652 iraburrough@gmail.com

Bill Bryant (405) 760-5322 bill.bryant.ok@aol.com

Karen Winston (405) 821-7129 karenyvon@yahoo.com

Bella Gutierrez (405) 532-2252 huellaslatinasbybg@gmail.com

Akash Patel (405) 697-7147 speakerakash@gmail.com

UNA-USA OKC

https://www.facebook.com/UNA.OKC

Media Contact:

Ira Burrough

Public Relations Director / Events Planner

UNA-USA Oklahoma City Chapter

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

