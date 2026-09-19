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Walk Today for Women Tomorrow

Walk Today for Women Tomorrow

This event is sponsored by all of the Norman PEO chapters. PEO is a philanthropic educational organization which strives to support women’s education, thru scholarships, grants, and loans to further women’s education. PEO also enjoys socializing together at meetings and other functions throughout
the year. Our walk is to promote our group and our cause !!

Sooner Mall
08:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

P.E.O.
normanwalkforwomen@gmail.com
https://www.okpeo.org/
Sooner Mall
3301 W Main St
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
941-704-8572
ticketoffice@cirqueitalia.com
https://black.cirqueitalia.com/events/781_Paranormal-Cirque-Norman-OK