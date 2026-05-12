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West Village Fourth Fridays

West Village Fourth Fridays

Enjoy Oklahoma City's West Village District during the monthly Fourth Fridays event. Each month between May and October, this event will feature live music, local food, sidewalk activities, pop-up markets and more. Enjoy this family friendly-event with new attractions each time.

West Village OKC
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every month on Friday through Oct 23, 2026.

Event Supported By

OKC West Village District
405-235-3500
info@downtownokc.com
https://westvillageokc.com/fourth-fridays/
West Village OKC
835 West Sheridan Ave
OKC, Oklahoma 73106