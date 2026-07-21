Wheeler District Summer Concert Series
Wheeler District Summer Concert Series
Spend your summer nights at the Wheeler District with live music, food trucks and family fun. Every third Friday from June through September the Summer Concert Series will feature local musicians, dinner from food trucks, concessions and Ferris wheel rides. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the evening with friends and family in the Wheeler District.
Wheeler District
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
OKC Wheeler District
405-609-2994
info@wheelerdistrict.com
Wheeler District
1801 Wheeler StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73108