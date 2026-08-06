Will Thomas book signing "For Services Rendered"

Tulsa’s Will Thomas, the award-winning author of the Barker & Llewellyn series of Victorian crime thrillers, will visit Full Circle to sign the latest installment and meet fans. For two decades now, Will has been adding to his popular Barker and Llewelyn series, which began with "Some Danger Involved" winner of the 2005 Oklahoma Book Award. He won the same prize ten years later for another series entry, "Fatal Enquiry."