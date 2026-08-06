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Will Thomas book signing "For Services Rendered"

Will Thomas book signing "For Services Rendered"

Tulsa’s Will Thomas, the award-winning author of the Barker & Llewellyn series of Victorian crime thrillers, will visit Full Circle to sign the latest installment and meet fans. For two decades now, Will has been adding to his popular Barker and Llewelyn series, which began with "Some Danger Involved" winner of the 2005 Oklahoma Book Award. He won the same prize ten years later for another series entry, "Fatal Enquiry."

Full Circle Bookstore
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Full Circle Bookstore
(405) 842-2900
business@fullcirclebooks.com
https://fullcirclebooks.com/
Full Circle Bookstore
1900 NW Expressway, Suite 135
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118
405.842.2900
customerservice@fullcirclebooks.com
https://fullcirclebooks.com/