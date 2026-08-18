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Woodward County Fair

Woodward County Fair

Celebrate a longstanding Oklahoma tradition at the Woodward County Free Fair, an annual event that showcases the best of agriculture, youth achievement, family entertainment and community spirit. Drawing visitors from across northwest Oklahoma, the fair features livestock shows, agricultural exhibits, arts and crafts displays, educational exhibits, commercial vendors, and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Throughout the fair, attendees can enjoy competitions, exhibits highlighting local talent, and opportunities to support area 4-H and FFA members as they display the results of their hard work and dedication. From livestock judging and home arts to community displays and special events, the Woodward County Free Fair offers something for visitors of all ages.

Woodward County Events Center
08:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.

Event Supported By

City of Woodward
580-256-9990
tourism@cityofwoodward-ok.gov
Woodward County Events Center
305 Temple Houston Drive
Woodward, Oklahoma 73801
580-334-6023
https://woodwardeventcenter.com/