Celebrate 100 years of Route 66 this July at the Yukon Centennial Celebration as Main Street becomes an art gallery dedicated to the history of the Mother Road. Businesses and local artists will come together, inviting visitors to shop and watch artists create murals and other works honoring iconic Route 66. Join the fun as well during “Paint the Route,” an event where everyone comes together to help create a community mural. In addition, don’t miss live music throughout the day and be sure to check out the food trucks from some delicious bites.