After Arcadia Lake shooting, Oklahoma City community leaders call for intervention

Updated May 5, 2026 at 10:04 PM CDT

After a mass shooting near Arcadia Lake, Jabee Williams says Oklahoma needs to invest in community violence intervention.

"This moment has to be a wake up call, not just for the community, but for our leaders, our institutions and everyone with the power to make a difference," he told reporters Tuesday morning at the Garden Oaks Community Center.

Williams organized the press conference days after the mass shooting at a lakeside party left 23 people with gun-related injuries. Hours after the press conference ended, Edmond Police announced an 18-year-old woman had died from her injuries on Tuesday evening.

Williams, and supporters and members of his nonprofit, LiveFree Oklahoma , called on county and state governments to fund programs that interrupt and prevent violence among young people.

Shots were fired around 9 p.m. Sunday at a campsite area along Arcadia Lake in Edmond, according to the local police department. A party, dubbed "Sunday Funday" on social media, drew a crowd of people from across the metro area.

Information about what happened at the party is still scant. As of Tuesday afternoon, Edmond Police Department Sergeant James Hamm said there are no suspects in custody. He would not elaborate on whether any suspects have been identified, citing the need to protect an "ongoing investigation."

"When we do release suspect information that is for two reasons," Hamm said. "If there's pertinent information for public safety, or we need the public's assistance. And currently neither one of those things apply."

On top of the announced fatality, Hamm said the injuries ranged in severity, from graze wounds to injuries from trying to escape the commotion.

He said there are hundreds of eyewitnesses who need to be interviewed and asked anyone with information to step forward.

Thomas Pablo / KOSU / KOSU An Edmond police car sits behind the entrance for the Arcadia Lake campground.

Police, local officials and Black partygoers have received online criticism for the incident. Social media denizens have hurled racial insults hurled at the group of about 100 people at the gathering, and other commenters question why suspects have yet to be named.

In the real world, Williams said, community violence is not random, but a symptom of unmet needs.

"These things don't just happen out of nowhere," Williams said. "When people don't have access to opportunity, where there's a lack of support, when trauma goes unaddressed, when young people feel unseen and unheard, it builds. And over time, that pressure shows up in harmful ways like we saw at Lake Arcadia. That doesn't excuse the violence, but it helps us to understand it and understand why it happens."

Dozens of community members stood at the front of the room while Williams spoke, including local hip-hop artist Chris McCain, who performs under the name Chris The God Mc Cain.

McCain said his heart goes out to parents and families affected, especially as some community members have tried to distance themselves from the partygoers.

"Any Edmond citizens that has any shame with this and they want to disassociate themselves, don't be a hypocrite because this country has a history of some things a million times worse than the Sunday Funday," he said. "This is about our babies and our community and we need to send them love, send the families love."

He said Sunday's violence is reflective of the entire community, not just the specific people who perpetrated it.

"We have to accept that we got work to do," McCain said.

Community member Michelle declined to share her last name, but shared her thoughts with KOSU after Williams' press conference. She said instead of criticizing the party, community members should be focused on preventing violence.

"That's not the first big gathering out there. It's not. It happens. My children used to hang out right there at Arcadia Lake — bonfires, group parties. It's just a bunch of kids that got together to have fun," she said.

"It shouldn't have happened. That's what needs to be known."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.