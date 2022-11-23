Oklahoma aims to slow pandemic learning losses with math tutoring program

Educators looking to make some extra money have until Wednesday afternoon to sign up to be virtual math tutors.

Through the state department of education, teachers and professors can earn $50 an hour, and full-time college students can earn $25 an hour to teach math online to 7th through 9th graders.

Tutors will meet with small groups of students for three 50-minute sessions a week outside of regular school hours. The program runs from January until mid-April.

The state’s department of education is trying to address the learning loss Oklahoma students experienced during the pandemic. From 2019 until now, 8th graders in Oklahoma saw the biggest setback compared to anywhere else in the country.

The department started this program last school year, and it says more than 80% of its students ended the program with more confidence in their math skills.

Educators have until Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. to sign up for the program on the state department’s website. Parents have until Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. to register their students on the site.

