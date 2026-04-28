Bill to lengthen increase instructional days for some Oklahoma schools heads to governor’s desk

House Bill 3151 by Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa, would require districts that operate on an hours-based calendar to be in school for at least 173 days — up from 166 — starting in the 2027-28 school year.

Schools on the hours-based calendar must meet for at least 1,086 hours, so the bill would require those schools to space out that time over more days.

Critics argue the measure would prohibit schools from being on 4-day school weeks — something that rural districts have taken advantage of to entice teachers to come to remote areas. Those districts would either have to significantly lengthen their school year or incorporate some 5-day weeks.

Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, who defended the bill, said it did not prohibit districts from 4-day weeks.

“Our students benefit most when they are in the classroom, learning directly from high-quality educators,” Paxton said in a news release. “House Bill 3151 is a thoughtful step in that direction, while also ensuring schools have the resources they need to meet this standard.”

Included in the bill is a stipulation that it only goes into effect if the Legislature appropriates at least $175 million more by June 30, 2028 to the State Department of Education than it did for Fiscal Year 2026. Given the $225 million increase in this year’s education budget, that stipulation would be met.

The bill also requires schools to provide in-person parent-teacher conferences.

House Bill 3151 passed the Senate, despite 10 Republicans joining most Democrats against it. It now heads to the governor’s desk.