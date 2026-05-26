Federal bill would ban stay-to-play and force private equity out of youth sports

A federal bill proposes cracking down on private equity firms’ control of youth sports and banning practices such as stay-to-play, where out-of-town teams’ participation in tournaments is contingent on booking certain hotels.

The Let Kids Play Act , introduced on May 13 by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Penn., aims to shut down predatory practices such as multi-year player contracts, junk fees and stay-to-play requirements.

The proposal comes a year after an Oklahoma Watch investigation into stay-to-play and its impact on Oklahoma families. Additional reporting by USA Today revealed the power Black Bear Sports Group and the NHL’s Dallas Stars wield over youth hockey. The attorney general's offices in Texas and Michigan are investigating antitrust violations by the Stars and Black Bear, according to news reports.

Youth sports is a $40 billion industry, according to the Aspen Institute, and the cost for families has risen significantly, with many paying more than $5,000 per child for club sports.

Recreational sports opportunities have diminished, as local governments slashed funding for such programs in the Great Recession of 2008 and again during the COVID-19 pandemic, and private investors filled the void, according to an April 16 report by the American Economic Liberties Project called The Fair Play Facade: How the American Sports Economy Became a Laboratory for Corporate Power, From Pee Wee to the Pros.

Private equity, they found, monetized youth sports at every turn, including uniforms, facilities, video streaming services, apps, and cross-country travel — even charging parents for entry gate access, parking and insurance.

“They are using youth sports to get rich,” Murphy said at a press conference announcing the proposal.

The law, if passed, would require private equity to divest from youth sports within two years, refund families for junk fees and give states and families legal standing to sue private equity firms. Lawmakers said the bill would lower participation costs for families and hand control of facilities back to local communities.

The bill is co-led by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., and Angie Craig, D-Minn.

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.