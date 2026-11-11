Central Oklahoma cities extend pause on data center development

As Oklahoma cities and counties work to catch regulation up to the fast-growing data center industry, many have enacted temporary bans on the facilities.

In mid-November, Oklahoma City Council voted to extend data center moratoriums through the end of next year. Edmond City Council will continue its pause until the end of next June.

Both moratoriums stop the cities from accepting rezoning or building permits allowing data center construction or expansion. But while Edmond’s covers all data centers, Oklahoma City’s applies to facilities that could consume more than 75 megawatts of power.

Hyperscale data centers typically have the capacity of 100 megawatts or more , according to the International Energy Agency.

“City staff will be researching best practices and working with a consultant and community stakeholders to update the zoning code, including the creation of a specific use unit for data centers,” OKC Planning Director Geoff Butler said in a news release.

“Extending the temporary moratorium will give City Council time to evaluate the full scope of the potential impacts and determine appropriate regulations.”

Oklahoma City’s moratorium could be lifted before its expiration date. The city previously added exemptions for the Expand Energy Campus and a facility near the OKC Outlet Mall.

During Edmond’s meeting, Council Member Barry Moore said no data center developers have approached the city.

“We are expecting staff to give us ordinances so that if a data center ever comes to us, we have something to regulate with,” he said.

Tulsa, Norman , Broken Arrow, Luther and Bryan County have also passed data center moratoriums. Residents across Oklahoma have pushed back against hyperscale data center development because of concerns over water and electricity consumption, pollution from diesel generators and other potential environmental effects.

Several Oklahoma tribal nations have passed data center moratoriums , including Cherokee Nation , Seminole Nation and Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes .

Last year, Sen. Kendal Sacchieri, R-Blanchard, filed a bill to enact a statewide moratorium on data centers. The legislation would have directed the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to study the long-term impacts of the facilities. The bill ultimately didn’t move to its committee.

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