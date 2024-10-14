Millions of pounds of meat products from Oklahoma recalled over listeria concerns

Almost 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products are being recalled from an Oklahoma facility.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture officials announced the products might be infected with Listeria.

The products were made at BrucePac in Durant from June 19 to Oct. 8 and shipped to restaurants, vendors and stores. They include items like grilled chicken breast strips, premade salads and wraps.

USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service found the problem after a routine food inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of people having bad reactions to eating the products.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, an infection that can be especially harmful for pregnant people, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The USDA is concerned that some of these products have already been available in restaurants and other establishments. Officials are urging organizations not to serve or use them—instead, they should be thrown away or returned.

