Reported cyclosporiasis cases double in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified 172 confirmed and probable cases of cyclosporiasis in the state, according to a Tuesday update to its online surveillance database . Last week, the OSDH reported 56 confirmed cases .

The update comes as an outbreak of the parasitic intestinal illness continues across several U.S. states. As of July 13, the CDC reported more than 1600 cases across 34 states, including 141 hospitalizations.

In Oklahoma, 12 people have been hospitalized with symptoms of the illness.

Public health officials are still working to determine the cause of the outbreak. The Food and Drug Administration is investigating shredded iceberg lettuce products distributed by Taylor Farms de Mexico to Taco Bell locations as a source of contamination in five Midwestern states.

Last Friday, Taylor Farms announced it would voluntarily recall iceberg lettuce products that were distributed to 27 states, including Oklahoma, according to a press release from the company.

On Sunday, the FDA announced that its finding of amplified Cyclospora — the parasite that causes cyclosporiasis — in a sample of Taylor Farms lettuce was a false positive. In a Monday post on X, the agency clarified that its investigation is ongoing and that there remained "overwhelming epidemiological data supporting the current voluntary recall" of Taylor Farms lettuce.

Cyclosporiasis infection can cause watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss and cramping, among other gastrointestinal symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms usually appear around one week after consuming food or water contaminated with Cyclospora.

The illness is not typically life-threatening, and treatment is available. People with healthy immune systems can expect to recover without treatment, according to the CDC, though symptoms can last from a few days up to a month or more.

People with compromised immune systems, the elderly and children can experience more severe symptoms.

To reduce risk of infection, the CDC recommends that people wash their hands before and after handling food, thoroughly wash produce and cook fruits and vegetables to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

The OSDH surveillance database is updated weekly with cyclosporiasis case counts every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

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