New agroforestry program pays Oklahoma farmers to plant trees, shrubs

Oklahoma farmers and ranchers can apply for a portion of a $39 million pot intended to expand agroforestry. The agricultural practice involves planting trees or shrubs to improve soil health, provide shade to livestock and give shelter and food to wildlife.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is funding the three-year program, which extends across 30 central and eastern states. The Nature Conservancy is working with entities like the University of Missouri to lead the project.

Graham Savio, agroforestry program manager for the conservancy, said in a news release the initiative should make land management with trees and shrubs easier for producers.

“Farmers are land stewards to the core, and this project is an opportunity to recognize and support their transformative stewardship efforts,” he said.

Planting trees to provide shelter and avoid erosion proved a solution after the Dust Bowl in the 1930s. Federal foresters installed lines of trees — called shelterbelts — to prevent soil from coming loose and contributing to dust storms.

Farmers today continue to face drought and extreme heat, which scientists say are worsening with climate change.

According to the Nature Conservancy, less than 2% of U.S. farmland uses agroforestry despite millions of acres of suitable land. The new program gives producers technical assistance on top of incentive payments.

Applications are open until Aug. 11 .

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