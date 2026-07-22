Oklahoma agriculture leaders praise FTC 'right to repair' settlement with John Deere

The Federal Trade Commission and five states have announced a settlement in an antitrust lawsuit against Deere & Company, commonly known as John Deere.

The lawsuit alleges the company used unlawful practices to restrict farmers and independent repairers' ability to fix Deere farm equipment.

Terms of the settlement include for the company to pay $1 million attorneys fees and be under the commission's oversight for the next 10 years. Deere is required to make tools to fix equipment available to producers and independent shops.

"Today's settlement enables farmers to do what they've done for generations—fix their own tractors and other farm equipment—without having to pay an authorized John Deere dealer to do it for them," said FTC Bureau of Competition Director Daniel Guarnera in a press release.

In recent years, right-to-repair legislation has been introduced in state legislatures across the country. But some equipment manufacturers have opposed measures because of the risk of intellectual property rights infringement and disclosure of trade secrets.

Last Oklahoma legislative session, an agriculture machinery right-to-repair bill failed to advance despite receiving strong support in committees.

Officials from American Farmers and Ranchers Cooperative, which is also the Oklahoma Farmers Union, lobbies for right-to-repair rules. In a press release, Scott Blubaugh, the organization's president, the most recent settlement is a step toward permanent nationwide laws.

"The Right to Repair has been a years-long fight for farmers' to gain the ability to repair their

own farm equipment," Blubaugh said in the release. "Farming is a time-sensitive, weather-dependent business. The last thing our farmers need is to be dependent on a small handful of dealerships with too few technicians and lengthy wait times."

Officials for John Deere did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson with the company told the Associated Press that it is committed to providing independent repair options to people who use Deere machinery.

"This is good news for our customers and for the future of how Deere equipment is supported," said Denver Caldwell, vice president of aftermarket and customer support.

Earlier this year, Deere & Company reached a $99 million class-action settlement with farmers in April.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.