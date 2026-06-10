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Norman City Council declines to move forward with residential camping ordinance

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published June 10, 2026 at 12:52 PM CDT
City of Norman Municipal Complex
Hannah France
/
KGOU
City of Norman Municipal Complex

Following the sweep of a homeless encampment in Norman, the city council discussed an ordinance that would allow for camping on residential property as an alternative to unauthorized encampments.

In its Tuesday study session, the Norman City Council discussed a temporary emergency residential camping permit program which would make it legal for property owners to allow up to two individuals to camp in their front yards.

Ahead of the study session, multiple Republican and Democratic state lawmakers including Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, and Representatives Jared Deck, Annie Menz, and Jacob Rosecrants, released statements objecting to the ordinance.

At the study session, multiple council members said they were against the proposed ordinance, citing negative response from residents among their concerns. Ward 2 Councilmember Matthew Peacock said he appreciated the city staff’s research, but he ultimately was against the proposal.

“Turning over every rock, looking at every crazy idea, I think that’s absolutely valid and worth the time, worth the exercise,” he said.

The ordinance was not on the agenda for the council’s regular meeting later that evening.

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Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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