Norman City Council declines to move forward with residential camping ordinance

In its Tuesday study session, the Norman City Council discussed a temporary emergency residential camping permit program which would make it legal for property owners to allow up to two individuals to camp in their front yards.

Ahead of the study session, multiple Republican and Democratic state lawmakers including Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, and Representatives Jared Deck, Annie Menz, and Jacob Rosecrants, released statements objecting to the ordinance.

At the study session, multiple council members said they were against the proposed ordinance, citing negative response from residents among their concerns. Ward 2 Councilmember Matthew Peacock said he appreciated the city staff’s research, but he ultimately was against the proposal.

“Turning over every rock, looking at every crazy idea, I think that’s absolutely valid and worth the time, worth the exercise,” he said.

The ordinance was not on the agenda for the council’s regular meeting later that evening.