Maria Tallchief Barbie launch celebrates Osage citizen, first prima ballerina

From the Firebird-red-ruffled costume to the eye-catching makeup, the new Maria Tallchief Barbie matches the elegance and grace of the nation’s first prima ballerina, who broke boundaries as a world-renowned Osage dancer.

Tallchief was the first Native American to receive that high honor Yet, that did not come without hardships.

Some tried to persuade Tallchief to change her last name during her career to avoid discrimination. However, she refused.

Now, her name is represented in Osage orthography on her Barbie box — a meaningful touch that Tallchief’s daughter, Elise Paschen, asked Mattel to include.

“I am over the moon that you know hundreds of thousands of little girls across the globe will be reading our Osage orthography,” Paschen said in an interview.

Paschen also said she worked with Mattel to ensure her mother’s skin color was accurate, another detail that could help other Indigenous children see themselves reflected in this doll.

Paschen hopes her mother’s passion and work will continue to inspire many young people and encourage them to pursue their dreams.

The Maria Tallchief collectible Barbie is available at select retailers. For more information about the doll, visit the Mattel website.

Allison Herrera contributed to this story.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.