Osage Minerals Council recount results in incumbents' ouster

Osage citizens elect the eight-member assembly by selecting their top choices, which are ranked by vote share .

Margo Gray and Myron Red Eagle, a current council member, placed in seventh and eighth place on June 1. After a recount , they will no longer proceed to the council, as first reported by Osage News. Instead, Errin Loughridge and Angela Toineeta will become members.

True Ballot , a Maryland-based election services company working with Osage Nation, said it was responsible for the errors. Owner and President John Siebel told the tribe he did not check the tally table, which didn't account for the majority of in-person votes on election day.

The recount follows a challenge to the results issued by candidate Anthony Whitehorn on June 5.

Others elected to the council on June 1 , including outgoing Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear , incumbents Talee Redcorn and Paul Revard and newcomers Paul Yates, Chuck Tillman and Nathan Tinker Hauth, will retain their victories.

Candidates elected to the Osage Minerals Council and the Osage Nation Congress, along with Principal Chief-elect Joe Tillman and Assistant Principal Chief-elect John Shaw, will be sworn in next month at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Tulsa.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.