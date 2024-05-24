News from KGOU Public Radio
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law Monday a bill that would lock Oklahoma to permanent Daylight Saving Time (DST), but only if the federal government allows it.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has vetoed a bill that would have required farmers, ranchers and other commercial irrigators to track how much water they pull from Oklahoma’s aquifers. Lawmakers said House Bill 3194 could help Oklahoma understand and protect its groundwater stores.
Oklahoma lawmakers are close to reaching a budget deal. It could be as soon as the weekend if you ask certain members of the House. But remaining funding disagreements and a shake-up in Senate fiscal leadership are expected to delay productive negotiations.
The transition to managed Medicaid has been decades in the making. StateImpact’s Jillian Taylor spoke with Lou Carmichael, the CEO of Variety Care, about how it all happened.
As the war in Gaza wages on, OU students joined the growing number of students across the country calling for their universities to cut ties with companies supporting Israel.
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Oklahoma, making federal aid available to those affected by last weekend's severe storms in Hughes, Love, and Murray counties.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signature on House Bill 4156 means Oklahoma joins the handful of other states trying to change the status quo of American immigration enforcement.
Preliminary damage estimates from Saturday’s deadly tornado in Sulphur are upwards of $6.9 million. Federal representatives surveyed the impacts Tuesday.
Oklahoma lawmakers have a message for people affected by the tornadoes that roared through Oklahoma this weekend: help is on the way.
After a devastating spate of tornadoes hit South-Central Oklahoma on Saturday, the National Weather Service is working to review the storms and assess the damage.