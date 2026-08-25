Today is election day in Oklahoma for partisan runoffs, state questions and more

Editor's Note: This post will be updated after election results come in.

Oklahoma voters are heading to the polls today for primary runoff elections and to consider a couple of state questions.

The race snagging the most headlines is the runoff for the Republican nomination for governor, and for good reason. Polling shows a tight race — even if prediction markets seem to favor one candidate.

There are other statewide races to watch, including GOP runoffs for State Superintendent, Insurance Commissioner and Labor Commissioner. On the other side of the aisle, Democrats will decide who to nominate for a U.S. Senate race against Republican Congressman Kevin Hern in November.

Independents barred from participating in partisan primaries can cast a ballot on the two state questions. The issues include property tax tweaks and enshrining voter identification requirements already in place by statute in the state constitution.

Some voters will also see propositions on school bonds and city and county taxes on their ballots.

You can view upcoming elections in your area and find your polling location and a sample ballot on the Oklahoma Voter Portal. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.