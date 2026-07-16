Broadband officials open internet portal program in Oklahoma libraries

The Oklahoma Broadband Office will install about 175 broadband community access portals in libraries across the state.

The project is part of a $14.5 million-initiative to help residents get connected to telehealth, workforce services and digital skills training. The money is through the American Rescue Plan Act Capital Projects Fund, according to an Oklahoma Broadband Office press release.

Many rural communities don't have reliable internet, and that can leave gaps in healthcare and education . In the press release, Mike Sanders, executive director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office, said it's about more than solely internet access.

"It is about connecting Oklahomans to opportunities that improve quality of life," Sanders said in the release. "By partnering with libraries across the state, we are leveraging these trusted community spaces where residents can access healthcare, pursue employment opportunities, and develop the digital skills needed in today's economy."

The portals are essentially booths for a person to use high speed internet. Residents can participate in virtual doctor's appointments, attend job interviews, get workforce development services and build digital literacy skills.

This isn't the only program in Oklahoma that works with public libraries to expand internet access to residents. People in rural areas could check out a hotspot through the Hotspot Lending Program , and libraries in Atoka, Broken Bow, Hinton and Okemah offer designated rooms for telehealth appointments.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.