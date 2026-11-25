On Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a proposal to list the peppered shiner as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

Although no sightings of the fish have been confirmed in Oklahoma for decades, it still reproduces in Arkansas’ Saline River.

The federal agency said erosion and urban development have caused the species’ population to dwindle.

“Sediment entering waterways from unpaved roads near its habitat reduces water depth and fills in spaces between streambed materials,” the agency wrote. “Urbanization affects the peppered shiner by causing water flow changes, habitat loss and degradation, and declines in water quality.”

Scientists and conservationists have called for the fish’s federal protection for years, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. The organization petitioned for the species in 2010 and filed lawsuits against Fish and Wildlife to decide on federal protections.

“The decline of the peppered shiner tells the story of the extinction crisis that’s all around us, Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the center, said in a release. “Conservation never gets prioritized, and wildlife dwindles before our eyes.”

The species’ listing would mean people couldn’t intentionally kill the fish. In 2025, the Trump administration finalized changes to the definition of “harm” in the Endangered Species Act, which previously applied to habitat degradation. Now, it only prohibits actions that directly hurt the animals.

Between January 2018 and June 2020, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation sampled 163 sites in search of the peppered shiner. Survey results show only one collected fish resembled the species, a juvenile with distinct pepper markings.

Still, biologists couldn’t be certain it was the same species.

“In summary, the results from our project lead us to believe that [the peppered shiner] may still be present in Oklahoma, but it is exceedingly rare and very difficult to detect,” the scientists wrote.

Fish and Wildlife is accepting public comments related to its ESA proposal until January 25, 2027.

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