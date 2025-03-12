AM NewsBrief: March 12, 2025

Oklahoma State Department of Health Reports First 2 Measles Cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting two measles cases. This comes after the individuals reported exposure associated with the outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

The department says the two individuals reported experiencing symptoms consistent with measles.

In a release, it said after the individuals realized they had been exposed, they excluded themselves from the public and stayed home through their contagious period. It says this prevented the risk of transmitting measles to the public and there is no public health threat with the cases at this time.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, and there isn’t a specific treatment for it. Outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico have resulted in over 250 reported cases so far, including one death of an unvaccinated school-aged child in Texas.

Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is 93% effective, according to the CDC.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Push to Address Teacher Shortage with National Guard Career Pipeline

Oklahoma lawmakers are working to plug a shortage of teachers and recruits in the state’s National Guard.

Lawmakers are working together across the rotunda — and party lines — to create a National Guard to-teacher pipeline in Oklahoma.

House Bill 1243 by Copan Republican Judd Strom creates the Oklahoma National Guard CareerTech Assistance program, which provides academic scholarships for qualified Guard members attending state trade schools.

"Currently, Oklahoma National Guard members in good standing are eligible for tuition assistance or scholarships for 2 or 4 year higher education programs or college," said Strom. "I believe we're missing the mark on all of these young people, to offer them the opportunity to learn and become certified in a trade."

Bethany Republican Tammy West’s House Bill 1465 also passed, which grants reservists of any military branch credits toward the teacher pay scale based on their years served.

Together, the measures encourage graduating high school students to join the reserves while attaining a college degree.

Supreme Court Rejects Oklahoma's Bid to Block Climate Change Lawsuits Against Oil Giants

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case brought by Oklahoma and other states related to climate change. The lawsuit tried to stop some Democrat-led states from suing the oil and gas industry.

The decision, reported by the Associated Press, halts an effort from Attorney General Gentner Drummond and 18 other attorneys general to stop litigation against major fossil fuel companies like BP and Exxon Mobil.

Those lawsuits argue oil and gas companies deceived the public about the risks of climate change. California’s litigation states the companies knew about human-caused climate change since the 1960s but downplayed its effects in public statements and marketing.

Comments from Drummond in 2024 called the lawsuits “wasteful.”

The Supreme Court’s rejection means the litigation can proceed.

Four New Oklahoma City Youth Centers

Four new state-of-the-art youth centers will soon be built in Oklahoma City.

The OKC City Council approved the locations Tuesday.

The city says the MAPS 4 projects will cost about $118 million.

The new facilities will offer after-school and summer programs for children of all ages.

Programming will include athletics, arts, health, educational resources and more.

The youth centers will be operated by Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

