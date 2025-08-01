AM NewsBrief: Aug. 1, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
- Former Oklahoma Teacher Charged in Killings at Arkansas State Park
- Oklahoma Tax Commission Rejects Out-of-State Virtual School Backed by Ryan Walters
- Oklahoma Opioid Board Awards $3 Million in New Grants to School Districts
- Oklahoma Reverses Course, Restores Access to Some Paper Vehicle Titles Access
